Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola Church
5222 Cheviot Rd.
45247, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Wenning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris M. Wenning

Add a Memory
Doris M. Wenning Obituary
Doris M. Wenning

Green Township - Doris M. "Dodo" Wenning (nee Laudick), loving wife of the late Robert L. Wenning. Devoted mother of David (Teresa), Christopher (Barbara) and Thomas (Leesa) Wenning. Beloved grandmother of Malia, Ben, and Joey. Died Oct. 9, 2019. Age 88. Visitation Tuesday, Oct. 15th from 5:00 - 7:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247). Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, Oct. 16th at 11:00AM at St. Ignatius Loyola Church 5222 Cheviot Rd. (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alois Alzheimer Center 70 Damon Road (45218). www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now