1/1
Doris Meyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Meyer

Cincinnati - MEYER, Doris E. (nee Kaiser). Devoted wife of the late Joseph W. Meyer for 59 years. Beloved mother of Ken (Kathy), Donna (Tom) Perazzo, Dan (Terrie), Gerry (Mary Jo), Judy (Butch) Sunderman, Paul "Wally" (Ann), Tom (Renee), Ron "Whitey" (Chitra). Loving grandmother of 19 and great-grandmother of 22. Dear sister of Grace and Gladys Hartmann. Preceded in death by Jean Slattery, Roy Kaiser, and Ted Kaiser. Passed Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the age of 91. There will be a private family Visitation service. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Margaret Mary 1830 Galbraith Rd., NCH, at 12 noon, Thursday, December 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Hospice of South West Ohio or to the charity of donor's choice. Condolences at www.hodappfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved