Doris Meyer
Cincinnati - MEYER, Doris E. (nee Kaiser). Devoted wife of the late Joseph W. Meyer for 59 years. Beloved mother of Ken (Kathy), Donna (Tom) Perazzo, Dan (Terrie), Gerry (Mary Jo), Judy (Butch) Sunderman, Paul "Wally" (Ann), Tom (Renee), Ron "Whitey" (Chitra). Loving grandmother of 19 and great-grandmother of 22. Dear sister of Grace and Gladys Hartmann. Preceded in death by Jean Slattery, Roy Kaiser, and Ted Kaiser. Passed Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the age of 91. There will be a private family Visitation service. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Margaret Mary 1830 Galbraith Rd., NCH, at 12 noon, Thursday, December 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Hospice of South West Ohio or to the charity of donor's choice. Condolences at www.hodappfuneralhome.com