Doris Robinson
Doris Robinson

Alexandria - Doris Louise Robinson, 83, of Alexandria, KY passed away on November 3rd, 2020 at Villaspring of Erlanger. She was the daughter of Lloyd and Mary (Owen) Darghty. She was a member of Christ Baptist Church and an Eastern Star. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; Son; Leonard Charles Robinson Jr. and Brother, Paul Jimmy Darghty. She is survived by her husband, Leonard Robinson Sr. Children; Jason, Randy, Russell and Carrie. Sisters; JoAnn, Loretta, Pearl and Betty Lou. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Monday, November 9th, 2020 from 10am-12pm. Service will begin at 12pm. Burial will immediately follow in First Baptist Church of Cold Spring Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
