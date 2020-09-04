1/1
Doris Sakler
Cincinnati - Doris L. Sakler. Beloved wife of the late Barnet Ronald Sakler, Jr. Devoted mother of Adele Sakler. Loving daughter of the late Harry and Florence (nee Trost) Lemon. Cherished sister of the late David Lemon. Adored aunt of Kimberly (Paul) Brasier and Guy (Donita) Lemon. Dear great-aunt of Dylan, Leilah, Garrett, Wesley, Chelsea, and Casey. Passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the age of 75. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the Cedars of Lebanon Chapel at Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45232. A private celebration of Doris's life will follow the visitation. Inurnment Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 4 to Sep. 13, 2020.
