|
|
Doris Schmudde
Alexandria - Doris Sue Schmudde, 79, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. She was born in Dayton, OH to her parents Elmer William and Virginia (Klaas) Schmudde. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Judith Della Schmudde; sister-in-law, Judy C. Schmudde. Doris is survived by a brother Elmer J. (Jim) Schmudde; nephew, Darren J. (Helen) Schmudde; niece, Donna M. (Brian) Truelove; great nieces & nephews: Kaitlyn Schmudde Carron, Bryan Schmudde, Kevin Schmudde, Megan Schmudde, Jordan Schmudde, Charlene Rush, Samantha Truelove and Alex Truelove. Visitation Tuesday, November 12th at the Alexandria Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Interment will be in the Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Saint Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019