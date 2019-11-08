Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Schmudde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Schmudde

Add a Memory
Doris Schmudde Obituary
Doris Schmudde

Alexandria - Doris Sue Schmudde, 79, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. She was born in Dayton, OH to her parents Elmer William and Virginia (Klaas) Schmudde. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Judith Della Schmudde; sister-in-law, Judy C. Schmudde. Doris is survived by a brother Elmer J. (Jim) Schmudde; nephew, Darren J. (Helen) Schmudde; niece, Donna M. (Brian) Truelove; great nieces & nephews: Kaitlyn Schmudde Carron, Bryan Schmudde, Kevin Schmudde, Megan Schmudde, Jordan Schmudde, Charlene Rush, Samantha Truelove and Alex Truelove. Visitation Tuesday, November 12th at the Alexandria Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Interment will be in the Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Saint Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -