Services
Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
5086 College Corner Pike
Oxford, OH 45056
513-523-4411
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
3301 Compton Road
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:30 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
3301 Compton Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Tepker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Tepker

Add a Memory
Doris Tepker Obituary
Doris Tepker

Cincinnati - Doris Tepker, age 102, passed away peacefully in her sleep, January 27, 2020 at the Llanfair Retirement Home in Cincinnati, OH. She was the beloved member of many families: Thiemann, Schenck, Tepker, and Seibert. She was devoted to her family, friends, Christ Lutheran Church and its members where she served in many capacities throughout her life. She always felt blessed to have so many people in her life. She amazed everyone with her youthful attitude and positive outlook on life. She will be missed by her family and all that knew her. She was a wonderful person.Visitation at Christ Lutheran Church, 3301 Compton Road, on Thursday, January 30, at 9:30am until service at 10:30am. Christian burial at Arlington to follow. Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or a .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -