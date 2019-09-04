Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Dorothea B. Cook


1944 - 2019
Dorothea B. Cook Obituary
Dorothea B. Cook

Delhi - (nee Bell) Beloved wife of the late Solomon Cook, loving mother of Cary (Eileen) and Kevin (Holly) O'Reilly and step-mother of Molly (Michael) Sanford and , grandmother of Carrick, Annabelle, Michael, Dylan and Isabelle, Passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. Age 74. Visitation Saturday, September 7th from 1 PM until time of memorial service at 2 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson 4619 Delhi Rd. Memorials may be made to VITAS Hospice or SPCA. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019
