Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of the Visitation Church
3172 South Rd.
Mack, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of the Visitation Church
3172 South Rd.
Mack, OH
Green Township - Dorothy (Dottie) A. (nee Lange), beloved wife of the late Robert C. Bachman. Loving mother of Bev, Gary (Debbie), Karen (Jeff) Reid, Bob, Sue (Joe) Nicholas, Bill, and Julie (Andy) Nagel. Loving grandma of 16 and great-grandmother of 27. Loving sister of Kathi Keller and Sue Griner. Preceded in death by sisters Marilyn (Ray) Rumpke, Jeanne (Charles) Schardine, Helen Lange, and brother Alan Lange. Dear sister-in-law of Frank (Pat) Bachman, Eileen (the late Jerry) Davis, Carol (Ed) Leininger, Joyce (Bob) Miller, Diane (Gary) Graff, Jerry (Nancy) Bachman, Tom (Nancy) Bachman. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Passed away peacefully on August 27, 2019, age 86 years, at home in the loving care of her family. Visitation Friday, August 30th from 9 A.M. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 3172 South Rd., Mack. Internment St. Joe New Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul in c/o Our Lady of Visitation, 3172 South Rd., Mack OR P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. www.neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 28, 2019
