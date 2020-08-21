1/
Dorothy A. Corry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy A. Corry

Dorothy A. Corry (nee Kneipp) age 98 of Cincinnati passed away August 13, 2020. She is survived by her children Joseph Corry (Maureen), Grace Adel, Gaillynn Bardon (Gary) and James Corry; 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 2 siblings and a host of other relatives. Family will receive visitors at 9:30 followed by mass at 10:00 on Saturday September 5th at St. John Fisher Church. Interment at Gate of Heaven. (Private for immediate family only). Complete obit is available at www.tpwhite.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. John Fisher Church
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John Fisher Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved