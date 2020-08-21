Dorothy A. Corry
Dorothy A. Corry (nee Kneipp) age 98 of Cincinnati passed away August 13, 2020. She is survived by her children Joseph Corry (Maureen), Grace Adel, Gaillynn Bardon (Gary) and James Corry; 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 2 siblings and a host of other relatives. Family will receive visitors at 9:30 followed by mass at 10:00 on Saturday September 5th at St. John Fisher Church. Interment at Gate of Heaven. (Private for immediate family only). Complete obit is available at www.tpwhite.com