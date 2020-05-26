Dorothy A. Maiorano
Cincinnati - Maiorano, Dorothy Alberta (nee Linz). Beloved wife of the late Joseph H. Maiorano. Loving mother of Jo Ann Maiorano, Mary Ann Dee, Vincent Maiorano, Nancy Maiorano, and Antoinette Maiorano. Cherished grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 15. Passed away May 25th at the age of 100. Visitation and Funeral Mass will be private. For a full obit, visit neidhardminges.com
Cincinnati - Maiorano, Dorothy Alberta (nee Linz). Beloved wife of the late Joseph H. Maiorano. Loving mother of Jo Ann Maiorano, Mary Ann Dee, Vincent Maiorano, Nancy Maiorano, and Antoinette Maiorano. Cherished grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 15. Passed away May 25th at the age of 100. Visitation and Funeral Mass will be private. For a full obit, visit neidhardminges.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 26 to May 27, 2020.