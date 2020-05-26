Dorothy A. Maiorano
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy A. Maiorano

Cincinnati - Maiorano, Dorothy Alberta (nee Linz). Beloved wife of the late Joseph H. Maiorano. Loving mother of Jo Ann Maiorano, Mary Ann Dee, Vincent Maiorano, Nancy Maiorano, and Antoinette Maiorano. Cherished grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 15. Passed away May 25th at the age of 100. Visitation and Funeral Mass will be private. For a full obit, visit neidhardminges.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved