Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Ann Church
2900 W. Galbraith Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy A. Meyer


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Dorothy A. Meyer Obituary
Dorothy A. Meyer

Colerain Twp. - Dorothy A. Meyer (nee Whitten), Born August 4, 1921, Omaha, Nebraska, died October 17, 2019 at the age of 98. Loving wife of the late Robert W. Meyer Jr. Devoted mother of Robert A. (Mary) Meyer, Linda (Ray) Laub, Denny (Debbie) Meyer, Michael (Janice) Meyer and Thomas Meyer. Loving grandmother of Robert J. (Jaime) Meyer, Rebecca (Chris) Noble, Jennifer (Bill) Dodds, Kristen (Nathan) Stewart, Steven (Ashlee) Laub, Courtney (David) Tenbosch, Brittany (John) Becker, Kevin Meyer, Beth (Todd) Niemeyer, Dan (Allison) Meyer, Nicole (John) Matheny and Kimberly (Nathan) Hall. Great grandmother of 22. Preceded in death by her sisters Helen James, Jean Morris and Ruth Boswell. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Monday (October 21) from 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd. on Tuesday (October 22) at 12:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to St. Ann Church or Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr, Mason, OH 45040. Special condolences may be expressed at www.frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frederick Funeral Home
Download Now