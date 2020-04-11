Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Alban
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy "Dottie" Alban

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy "Dottie" Alban Obituary
Dorothy "Dottie" Alban

Norwood - (nee Braam). Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Alban, Jr. Devoted mother of Howard J. (Mary) Alban and Mary Lee (Tim) Brown. Loving grandmother of Michael Brown, Eric Brown, Jennifer D. Alban (Chris Cowens), Lisa M. Alban and Katherine L. (Matt) Glynn. Dorothy passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. No visitation. Requiem Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 Robertson Ave., Norwood, OH 45212 on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 10:00 am. Burial will be private. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -