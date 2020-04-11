|
Dorothy "Dottie" Alban
Norwood - (nee Braam). Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Alban, Jr. Devoted mother of Howard J. (Mary) Alban and Mary Lee (Tim) Brown. Loving grandmother of Michael Brown, Eric Brown, Jennifer D. Alban (Chris Cowens), Lisa M. Alban and Katherine L. (Matt) Glynn. Dorothy passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. No visitation. Requiem Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 Robertson Ave., Norwood, OH 45212 on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 10:00 am. Burial will be private. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020