Services
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville
10980 Reading Road
Sharonville, OH 45241
513- 681-7526
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ The King Lutheran Church
7393 Dimmick Road
West Chester, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christ The King Lutheran Church
7393 Dimmick Road
West Chester, OH
View Map
Dorothy Ann Heath Obituary
Dorothy Ann Heath

Sharonville - Dorothy Ann (nee' Parks) Beloved wife of the late James Edwin Heath. . Dorothy was active in the Sharonville Federated Women's Club and the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America as troop leader. Dorothy passed away, January 8th, 2020 at the age of 89. A Memorial Gathering for Dorothy will be Friday, January 17th, from 10 AM -11 AM with Funeral Services to follow at 11 AM to 12 PM, at the Christ The King Lutheran Church, 7393 Dimmick Road, West Chester, OH 45069.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
