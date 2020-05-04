Dorothy Ann Roe, age 88 of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Christ Hospital. She was born January 4, 1932 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to the late Vernon E. and Mildred S. Carlson Stryker. Dorothy married Earl H. Roe on November 28, 1953 and to this marriage they were blessed with seven children.Survivors include five daughters: Kathleen A. (Joe Herbert) Tabar of Ross Twp, OH; Karen M. (Ron) Pelsor of Hamilton, OH; Bonny S. (Wayne) Fischer of Ross Twp, OH; Barbara J. (Jason) Hannah of New Richmond, OH; Beverly J. (Greg) Bratton of Lexington, KY and one son, Ken Roe of Independence, KY. Numerous beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren survive. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband along with one son, David W. Roe.Burial will occur at Mud Pike Cemetery near Osgood, Indiana. A memorial service will be announced at a future date.Memorials may go to Mud Pike Cemetery or donor's choice in care of the funeral home.