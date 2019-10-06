|
Dorothy Arlinghaus
Villa Hills - Dorothy Mae Arlinghaus (nee Neff), age 95, of Villa Hills, KY passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She is survived by her children, Jane Woeste (the late Charles), Leo B. Arlinghaus, Jr., Linda Wiley (Dave), William R. Arlinghaus (Paula) and Jeffery L. Arlinghaus (Barb); brothers, Jerry Neff (Gail) and Harold Neff (Diane); 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leo B. Arlinghaus, Sr.; brothers, Bill Neff and Robert Neff; sister, LaVerne Kincaid. Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 5:00-8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will take place the following day on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at St. John Church (Covington) beginning at 1:00 PM. Entombment will immediately follow at Mother of God Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funealhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019