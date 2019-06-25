|
|
Dorothy Beckton Evans
Cincinnati - Dorothy Beckton Evans, beloved wife of the late Llewelyn J. Evans, Sr. Loving mother of Gwyneth (Nancy Zielke) Evans, Llewelyn Jr. (Carol) Evans, and Rebecca (Tim) Timmons. Dear mother-in-law of the late Ray Noel. Cherished grandmother of 5 and treasured great-grandmother of 2. Loved sister of the late Margaret (Edward) Wedge. Passed away, Saturday, June 22nd, 2019. Age 91. Visitation Wed. June 26th from 9AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM, both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to a . www.MRFH.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 25, 2019