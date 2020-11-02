1/
Dorothy "Dottie" Bierman
Hamilton, OH - Dorothy "Dottie" Bierman (nee Noth) Beloved wife of the late Cyril W. Bierman. Dear mother of John (Peggy), Steve (Diane), Ken (Connie) and Bill (Kathy) Bierman. Loving grandmother of Jenny (Dean) Doerflein, Emily (Jared) Kirkpatrick, Mallory (Steve) Michna, Ben (Alison) Bierman, Kyle Bierman, Nicole (Chris) Gortner, Max Bierman, Katie (Kason) Bryden, Kendra Bierman, Maggie Bierman, Ellie (Kollin) Thomas, Annie Bierman, Brenna Bierman and great grandmother of Lilly, Reed, Aubry, Logan, Annabelle, Addison, Charlotte, Boden, Graham, Jackson and Kaylee. Preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Catherine Fischer Noth and her siblings: the late Janet (Lester) Kolbinsky, Catherine "Sissy" Noth, Arlene (Charlie) Jones, Geraldine (Paul) Knight and Fred Noth. Dottie was a proud graduate of Seton High School. Passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. Age 94 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Thursday, November 5 from 10-11:30 AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bartholomew Church, 9375 Winton Road, Finneytown at 12 Noon. Memorials may be directed to Seton High School, 3901 Glenway Avenue (45205) Condolences may be sent to the family at

Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Bartholomew Church
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
