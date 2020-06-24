Dorothy C. Fehrenbach
Cincinnati - Dorothy C. Fehrenbach - March 18, 1933 - June 21, 2020. Friends may call at Clepper - Hay Funeral Home Thursday June 25, 2020 6:00pm - 8:00pm. Mass of Christian burial Friday June 26, 2020 10:30am at St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Cincinnati - Dorothy C. Fehrenbach - March 18, 1933 - June 21, 2020. Friends may call at Clepper - Hay Funeral Home Thursday June 25, 2020 6:00pm - 8:00pm. Mass of Christian burial Friday June 26, 2020 10:30am at St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.