Dorothy C. Fehrenbach
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy C. Fehrenbach

Cincinnati - Dorothy C. Fehrenbach - March 18, 1933 - June 21, 2020. Friends may call at Clepper - Hay Funeral Home Thursday June 25, 2020 6:00pm - 8:00pm. Mass of Christian burial Friday June 26, 2020 10:30am at St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
CLEPPER - KELSCH FUNERAL CHAPEL - CINCINNATI
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
CLEPPER - KELSCH FUNERAL CHAPEL - CINCINNATI
2961 MADISON ROAD
Cincinnati, OH 45209
(513) 731-1944
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 24, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Ann P
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved