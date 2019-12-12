Services
Cincinnati, OH - Dorothy Davis, age 100, passed away on December 6, 2019 in Cincinnati. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Carmen Davis, and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral service will be at 11:00am Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Allen Temple AME Church, 7080 Reading Rd. Visitation 10am-11am at church. Interment Beech Grove Cemetery with Full Army Military Honors. Arrangements by Thompson, Hall and Jordan Funeral Home. Please view and sign her registry at www.thompsonhalljordan.com.
