Dorothy Ellen Miller
Montgomery - Dorothy Ellen Miller (nee Holladay), age 97, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Lodge Retirement Community. Dotty was preceded by her loving husband of 63 years, Bob.
She is survived by her children, Levan, Kathlyn, and Holly, eight grandchildren, and four great-grand children.Dotty grew up on a farm in Hillsboro and attended Ohio State University. She studied Home Economics and became the first female editor of the Agricultural Student magazine. After graduation she was a writer and assistant editor for Capper's Farmer magazine. Later she conducted radio interviews for WLW's Farm Department and wrote freelance articles for various publications. She became an educator and taught Home Economics at Mt. Notre Dame High School and later with the Metropolitan Home and Family Life Program in the West End. An accomplished cook, she worked on the Kroger Hotline and wrote a weekly recipe column for The Sycamore Messenger.
A community leader in Montgomery and Blue Ash, Dotty was an early member of Church of the Savior, an active participant in the Montgomery Women's Club, helped found the Montgomery Swim Club, and began a 4-H program in Hazelwood. She pursued her love of gardening and wildflowers in the Village Green Garden Club and as a member of the Kenridge Lake Club. Dotty loved to travel. She represented WLW at the World Plowing Matches in Europe and observed Church of the Savior aide programs in Peru. With Bob, she toured Scandinavia and led tours to Russia and another to China.
A celebration of Dotty's life will be held on Monday, December 9th at the Sharonville United Methodist Church on Creek Road at 1 o'clock p.m. Donations in her memory may be made to the ARC of Appalachia Preserve System.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019