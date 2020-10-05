DOROTHY "DOTTIE" EMILY BROWN
Burlington - Dorothy "Dottie" Emily Brown, 75, of Burlington, KY, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. Born on August 4, 1945 in Verona, KY she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Evelyn Rich. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her 2 siblings. Dorothy is survived by her daughters: Debbie Owen and Doreen (husband Jake Jasper) Owen; 7 siblings and granddaughter: Aubrei Caldwell. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com