Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Dorothy F. Galvin


1931 - 2020
Dorothy F. Galvin Obituary
Dorothy F. Galvin

Springdale - "Dot". Age 88.Loving wife of the late Jack Galvin. Devoted mother to Kathy Gallagher, Suzy Laidlaw, Tom and Michael Dougherty, Pam Hare, Debbe Hanrahan, Jack, Tim and Christopher Galvin. Also by 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Dorothy went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Memorial service will be announced at a later date at Maple Knoll Village Chapel. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
