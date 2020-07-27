1/1
Dorothy Farrell
Dorothy Farrell

Erlanger - Dorothy Farrell, 88, of Erlanger, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. She was a member of St. Henry Church in Elsmere. Dorothy graduated from Bellevue High School where she was a cheerleader and was President of Ladies Auxiliary of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. Dorothy loved traveling, with her late husband, to Ireland and Germany, tracing their ancestry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Farrell (1995) and son, Michael Farrell (2017). Survivors include her sons, Patrick (Sheri) Farrell of Spring, Texas, Dan (Anita) Farrell of Covington; daughter, Linda Caudill of Delhi, OH; brothers, John (Mary Lou) Jones of Southgate, Robert (Holly) Jones of Cold Spring; sister-in-law, Claire Jones of Alexandria; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation is on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM all in St. Henry Church, 3813 Dixie Highway, Elsmere, KY 41018. Interment in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Irish Heritage Center of Cincinnati, 3905 Eastern Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45226 or Ancient Order of Hibernians, P.O. Box 539, West Caldwell, NJ 07007.Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 27 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
