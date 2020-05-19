Dorothy Faye Major
Ft. Thomas - Dorothy Faye Major, age 92, of Campbell County, passed away May 17, 2020 at Highland Springs Healthcare Center in Ft. Thomas, KY, where she was a resident for the last 5 years. Immediate funeral services will be conducted by Stith Funeral Home, Florence, KY. Faye was born and raised in Somerset, KY, where she was the primary caregiver to her parents. George & Beatrice Major. After her father's passing, Faye and her mother moved to Florence, KY, in the summer of 1984, to be with siblings, Opal & Clarence, to help with their mother. Faye was not married and had no children. She is preceded in death by her parents, George & Beatrice Major; sister, Opal Meece; brother, Glenn Major; brother and his wife, Clarence & Lucille Major and her great nephew, whom she was close to and loved very much, Aaron Austin. Faye is survived by her nieces, Deanna (Jim) Meece Austin and Glenna (David) Major Weber; nephews, David (Laurel) Major, Steve (Claudia) Major and Mark (Heather) Major. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Vaugnetta Major, whom Faye was close to and loved very much and Faye's main caregivers, friends and neighbors, Bobby & Virgie Mosley, who will miss her dearly. Immediate burial will take place on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Providence Cemetery, Brodhead, KY. Rev. Bobby Mosley will be speaking at the gravesite. If so desired, memorial contributions in Dorothy Faye Major's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or American Cancer Society. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 19 to May 21, 2020.