|
|
Dorothy Frederick, nee Dilber
Highland Heights - Dorothy Frederick, nee Dilber, 90 of Highland Heights, passed away February 24, 2019 at Carmel Manor. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband William "Dick" Frederick, her sisters Wilma, Florence and Madeline. She is survived by her twin sister Diana Olsen, her daughter Becky Gubser, her granddaughter Jennifer (Aaron) King, her great-granddaughters Morgan and Amanda Sarakatsannis, her step-daughters Eva (Don) Squires and Faith Frederick and their family Blythe (Marshall), Penelope and Amelia Mackinder, Dawn, Jeremy, David and Scott Squires. Dorothy is also survived by her nieces, nephews and many dear friends. The family will receive guests at St. Therese Catholic Church, 11 Temple Place, Southgate, KY 41071 at 11:00 am, Saturday March 2, with a Memorial Mass to follow at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Carmel Manor, 100 Carmel Manor Road, Fort Thomas, KY 41075. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 27, 2019