Dorothy Harcourt
Cincinnati - Dorothy W. Harcourt, Passed away on April 16, 2019 at the age of 103. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Harry W. and Anna V. (nee Langdon) Harcourt and a brother Forrest L. Harcourt. She is survived by nephews Dennis Harcourt, Ronald Harcourt and David Harcourt: nieces Joyce Rosinski (nee Harcourt) and Sandra Harcourt; great-nephew Joseph Rosinski. Dorothy graduated from The University of Cincinnati. She retired from Employers Resource Association after 40 years. She was a member of Zonta Club of Cincinnati. The services will be held on Tuesday, April 23. The family will receive friends at 9:00 AM at the Cedars of Lebanon Chapel, Spring Grove Cemetery until the time of services at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Pleasant Ridge Presbyterian Church, or Zonta Service Fund of Cincinnati(www.zonta-cinti.org). Condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019