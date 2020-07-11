1/1
Dorothy Harding Hope Larrick Kuhn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Harding Hope Larrick Kuhn

Cincinnati - Dorothy Harding, Hope, Larrick, Kuhn passed away on July 5, 2020 at the age of 97. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Jade Staft, (husband Joe Staft) and two granddaughters, Lauren Staft (Ivanov) of Fairbanks Alaska, and Gretchen Staft, (husband Adam Franklin), of Anchorage, Alaska; plus two great-granddaughters, Eve and Jade Ivanov, also of Fairbanks, Alaska. She was preceded in death by her parents Dan and Edith Blankenbuehler Harding. She was a graduate of the College Conservatory of Music in Cincinnati. She was in charge of Guest Relations for three WLW television shows over the course of 25 years in Cincinnati. (She was known to guests as Dottie Hope.) After retiring from WLW, she was the director of senior activities at the Westwood First Presbyterian Church for the Cincinnati Recreation Commission. Dorothy was a member of the Cheviot-Westwood Kiwanis Club, and the Westwood Women's Club. She was also associated with the Westwood United Methodist Church. Services were held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3960 Red Bank Rd #140, Cincinnati, OH 45227 or Hospice of Cincinnati,4360 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242. To leave online condolences please go to www.springgrove.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved