Dorothy HensgenMadisonville - Passed away on May 16th at the age of 97 at Hospice of Cincinnati . She was the loving aunt of Bonnie Smith, Peggy Boyer, Tom, Tim, Barry, Ruth and Gene Hensgen and Jan Roach. Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati , PO Box 633597 (45236-3597). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website at ThomasJustinMemorial.com