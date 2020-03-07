Resources
Dorothy J. Sill

Dorothy J. Sill Obituary
Dorothy J. Sill

Dorothy "Dottie" J. Sill, 94, passed away on March 5, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Pearl and Hazel Turner. Beloved wife of the late Arthur (Art) Sill, Ph.D., former wife of the late Wm. "Bill" Melloh, devoted mother of Barb, Colleen (Ron) Discher and Doug (Mary) Melloh. Stepmother of Barb, Jim, and Bob. Loving grandmother of Jessica, Katie, Brian, Allison, Brooke, Kyle and the late Scott. Great grandmother of Carter, Morgan and Eric. She is survived by her sister-in-law Mary Ann Bashline of Florida and other family members. Services will be private. Contributions may be made to Maple Knoll Village in her memory. vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
