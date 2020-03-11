|
Dorothy Jean Courtney
Edgewood - Dorothy Jean Courtney, 84, of Edgewood, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. She retired as a clerk for Kenton County Board of Education. Dorothy was a member of Calvary Baptist Church she loved to crochet and especially loved to hang out with her great grandbabies.
Preceded in death by her husband Gary Courtney and son David Courtney.
Survived by her son Steven (Janette) Courtney; daughter Karen (Rob) Ranney; grandchildren Tayler (Kelly) Fulmer, Melissa (Michael) Newcomb, Jon (Amanda) Ranney and Bridget Courtney; great grandchildren Jaelynn Ranney, Mattox Newcomb and Marshall Newcomb.
Visitation 11 am -1 pm with funeral beginning at 1 pm Friday March 13, 2020 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Memorials to , 240 Whittingham Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222.
For directions and private online condolences visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020