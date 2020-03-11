Services
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
214 W Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-3014
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Courtney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Jean Courtney

Add a Memory
Dorothy Jean Courtney Obituary
Dorothy Jean Courtney

Edgewood - Dorothy Jean Courtney, 84, of Edgewood, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. She retired as a clerk for Kenton County Board of Education. Dorothy was a member of Calvary Baptist Church she loved to crochet and especially loved to hang out with her great grandbabies.

Preceded in death by her husband Gary Courtney and son David Courtney.

Survived by her son Steven (Janette) Courtney; daughter Karen (Rob) Ranney; grandchildren Tayler (Kelly) Fulmer, Melissa (Michael) Newcomb, Jon (Amanda) Ranney and Bridget Courtney; great grandchildren Jaelynn Ranney, Mattox Newcomb and Marshall Newcomb.

Visitation 11 am -1 pm with funeral beginning at 1 pm Friday March 13, 2020 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Memorials to , 240 Whittingham Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222.

For directions and private online condolences visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -