Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Crescent Springs, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Halpin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Joan Halpin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Joan Halpin Obituary
Dorothy Joan Halpin

Crestview Hills - Dorothy Joan Halpin entered eternal life Friday, January 31, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Joan was preceded in death by her late husband, Dennis J. Halpin, Sr. She is survived by her children, Denise (Marc) Bernhard, Debbie Sullivan, Dennis (Jen) Halpin, Jr. and Deron Halpin; grandchildren, Ashley, Amanda, Pashia, J.B., Kindsey, Gracie, Meagan, Hannah, Daniel, Jr. and Paige; great-grandchildren, Madison, Hailey and David; sister, Joyce (Don) Good. She enjoyed participating in all of the activities that the Atria Living Facility offered, especially arts and crafts. Joan will be missed dearly by her all of her friends and family. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Church (Crescent Springs, KY) on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to, the P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Middendorf Funeral Home
Download Now