Dorothy Joan Halpin
Crestview Hills - Dorothy Joan Halpin entered eternal life Friday, January 31, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Joan was preceded in death by her late husband, Dennis J. Halpin, Sr. She is survived by her children, Denise (Marc) Bernhard, Debbie Sullivan, Dennis (Jen) Halpin, Jr. and Deron Halpin; grandchildren, Ashley, Amanda, Pashia, J.B., Kindsey, Gracie, Meagan, Hannah, Daniel, Jr. and Paige; great-grandchildren, Madison, Hailey and David; sister, Joyce (Don) Good. She enjoyed participating in all of the activities that the Atria Living Facility offered, especially arts and crafts. Joan will be missed dearly by her all of her friends and family. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Church (Crescent Springs, KY) on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to, the P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020