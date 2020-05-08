Dorothy Joan Young
Montgomery - Dorothy Joan Young, 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Beloved wife of 67 years to the late James H. Young, loving mother of Barbara (Ron) Derwin and Karen (Ken) Popham, grandmother of Aaron Derwin, David (Nina Stiefel) Derwin, Elizabeth (James McWhorter) Popham and Christopher (Colleen) Popham, sister of Robert (Marion) Brenton. Joan was devoted to her family, an avid gardener and lover of nature. She will be fondly remembered by family and friends. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be directed to American Heart Association www.heart.org. Condolences at www.springgrove.org.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 8 to May 10, 2020.