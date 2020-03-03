Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Hope Community Church
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
New Hope Community Church
Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Barren Fork Cemetery
Whitley City, KY
View Map
Union Township - Dorothy M. Jones - Dunn, a resident of Union Township, passed away on March 2, 2020 at the age of 87. She was the wife of the late Daniel E. Jones and the late John Wilbur Dunn. Mother of Dan (Diana) Jones, Denny (Mira) Jones, and Don (Ranita) Jones. Grandmother of Dawn (Kevin) Kincer, Dana (Ray) Fowee, Diana (Kerry) Higgins, David (Marybeth) Jones, Jamie (Ashley) Jones, Jared (Amanda) Jones, Matt (Sarah) Jones, and Andrew (Rachel) Jones. Great-grandmother of thirteen and great-great-grandmother of six. Sister of Marie Renfro of Cincinnati, OH and five brothers and two sisters who preceded her in death. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation for Dorothy will be held at New Hope Community Church on Friday March 6, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of services at 12:00 noon. Burial will take place at Barren Fork Cemetery (Whitley City, KY) on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Memorials may be made to New Hope Community Church, 4170 Mt. Carmel Tobasco Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45255. E.C. Nurre Funeral Home (Amelia) is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
