Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Ft. Wright - Dorothy M. Justice, 98, of Ft. Wright, KY passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Boone Springs Nursing Home in Union, KY. Dorothy was born on May 10, 1921, in Cincinnati, OH to the late Harry and Lydia Muthert. She went on to graduate from Seton High School and become a member of the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption Church where she was a member of the prayer society and ladies society. Dorothy was well known for her cakes and made cakes for all occasions. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years George H. Justice in 2000. She is survived by her children Peggy Brinkman (the late Paul Brinkman), George Justice (Lois), Gary Justice (Martina), Thomas Justice (Karen), and Angie Steffen (John), 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren, and a special friend Laura Watson. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow. Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption 1140 Madison Ave. Covington, KY 41011 or 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
