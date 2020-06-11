Dorothy KushnerCincinnati - Dorothy Sylvia Monka Kushner, 93, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Cincinnati, OH after battling dementia in the final decades of her life. Preceded in death many years earlier by her husband of 40 years, Arnold Kushner, Dorothy leaves behind her son Jonathan (Gail) Kushner and daughter Elizabeth (Lou) Pagan. Dorothy was a big part of the lives of her grandchildren Adam, Amanda (Ralph), Ben, Rebecca (Peter) and Chelsea and was great-grandmother to Amelia Joy. Sister of the late Ann R Greenberg. Dear friend to many. A Brooklyn native, born on Halloween,1926 to Barnett J. and Bobby Augusta Monka, she expressed a love of learning, travel and living life in all of its glory. Dorothy filled whatever room she entered with boundless energy, passion and caring, and taught her family how to live life to the fullest. Memorials may be made in honor of Dorothy to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Inurnment Rose Hills Memorial Park, NY at a later date.Online condolences may be made at