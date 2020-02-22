|
|
Dorothy L. Gammon
Fort Thomas - Dorothy L. Gammon, 88, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on February 21, 2020 at Carmel Manor Nursing Home in Ft. Thomas, KY. Dottie was a Administrative Assistant with NKU. She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Cold Spring and, Holy Spirit Parish in Newport. Dottie was preceded in death by her father, Malvern E. Connett, and her mother, Dorothy Connett. Dottie is survived by her husband, Donald L. Gammon, her daughters, Donna Sue Herman, Nancy Ann Newberry, and Sandra M. Murton, her sons, Thomas J. Herman, and Jerald E. Herman, her brother, Lawrence Connett, 9 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Tuesday February 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Church 4011 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020