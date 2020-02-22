Services
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
4011 Alexandria Pike
Cold Spring, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
4011 Alexandria Pike
Cold Spring, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Gammon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy L. Gammon

Add a Memory
Dorothy L. Gammon Obituary
Dorothy L. Gammon

Fort Thomas - Dorothy L. Gammon, 88, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on February 21, 2020 at Carmel Manor Nursing Home in Ft. Thomas, KY. Dottie was a Administrative Assistant with NKU. She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Cold Spring and, Holy Spirit Parish in Newport. Dottie was preceded in death by her father, Malvern E. Connett, and her mother, Dorothy Connett. Dottie is survived by her husband, Donald L. Gammon, her daughters, Donna Sue Herman, Nancy Ann Newberry, and Sandra M. Murton, her sons, Thomas J. Herman, and Jerald E. Herman, her brother, Lawrence Connett, 9 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Tuesday February 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Church 4011 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -