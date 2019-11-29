Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Dorothy L. Hodge

Dorothy L. Hodge

Fairfield - (nee Schinkel). Age 72. Passed away on November 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Arthur Hodge. Devoted mother of Scott Hodge, Kimberly (John) Humphrey & Christine Hodge. Loving grandmother of Lauren Faith Humphrey. Friends may greet the family on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Springdale Nazarene Church, 11177 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 from 6pm until memorial service at 7pm. Donations may be made to Springdale Nazarene Church or to . vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 29 to Dec. 8, 2019
