Dorothy L. Wietmarschen (nee Oberle)

Cincinnati - Beloved wife of 60 years of the late William C Wietmarschen. Mother of Theodore (Ruth) Wietmarschen, Mark (Rita)) Wietmarschen, Sue (Jim) Koenig, Joan (Dave) Conradi, and William (Sandy) Wietmarschen Jr. Loving Grandma of Lisa (Jason), Katie, Greg (Jean), Lauren (Ronnie), Andy (Mary), Ben (Ashley), Beth Ann, Melissa (Derick), Nicole (Kevin), Nick (Taylor), Eric, Amanda (Andrew), William III, and Jacob. Loving Great Grandma to eight great grandchildren. Dear Sister to Betty (Dave) Hils and the Late Peggy (Albert) Wietmarschen. Dorothy passed away on Monday March 16th 2020, age 91 years. There will be a private, Immediate family only mass of Christian burial on Friday March 20th.

Donations can be made to the Heidt Center of Excellence by the Children's Home. By mail: The Children's Home, address 5050 Madison road Cincinnati, Ohio 45227 or online at TCHCincy.org and click make a gift button. There is an option to make a gift in memory. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
