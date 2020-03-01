Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Larsson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Larsson

Add a Memory
Dorothy Larsson Obituary
Dorothy Larsson

Minneapolis/Cincinnati - Dorothy Larsson, 91 of Minneapolis, formerly of Cincinnati,and retired from Cincinnati Milacron, passed away February 22, 2020. Visitation will be held from 12-1 PM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at The Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 PM. Private interment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. To view the obituary in full please visit www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 1 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -