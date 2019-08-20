|
|
Dorothy Lena Anneken
Ft. Mitchell - Dorothy Lena Anneken (nee Tomlinson). Heaven has called home one of their sweetest angels. Dorothy went to be with the Lord on August 17, 2019 at the age of 87. Dorothy was preceded in death by her mother Elease Marple, step-father Morris Marple, father Elige Tomlinson, sister Mary Lee Meece and brother Paul Tomlinson. Dorothy's memory lives on by those who survived her; beloved husband Ray Anneken, children Steven and Darlene and nieces and nephews. Dorothy grew up in a loving in Ludlow, KY. She has always held Ludlow dear to her heart due to all of her wonderful childhood memories. Dorothy stated her working career at AT&T. She greatly enjoyed working for the company and made many friends there. Dorothy met Ray and they married in 1955. They had Two children Steven and Darlene. Dorothy quit her job at AT&T to focus on being a wonderful homemaker and loving wife and mother. Dorothy always made her family feel truly loved. After the children grew up Dorothy went back to work at Pipe Fitter's Fringe Benefit Office, from which she eventually retired. Dorothy loved her summers at the pool, water aerobics and spending time with her family and friends. Dorothy has a huge heart and always had time for anyone who needed her. Dorothy was an avid animal lover who had many dogs over the years and loved to feed and watch the birds. Dorothy had strong Catholic Faith. Dorothy and Ray spent 64 wonderful years together. At the end of her life dementia had taken its ugly toll on Dorothy. Ray lovingly took care of Dorothy during this time of her life. Dorothy will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Services are private. In loving memory of Dorothy, memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church 2409 Dixie Highway, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 or the 644 Linn St., Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203-1742. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 20, 2019