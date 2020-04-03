Resources
Dorothy Louise Gentile

Dorothy Louise Gentile Obituary
Dorothy Louise Gentile

Cincinnati - Dorothy Louise Gentile (nee Hablutzel) born August 4, 1926 passed away suddenly on Tues. March 31, 2020 at the age of 93.She was the devoted wife of the late Frank Gentile.Beloved mother of Dave (Millie) Gentile and Debbie (Sharon) Gentile.Loving grandmother to Jennifer (Steve) Brettschneider and dear great grandmother to Emily and Abigail Brettschneider.She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Josephine Hablutzel and two brothers, Roy and Robert Hablutzel.She will be missed by several nieces and nephews and a host of dear friends.Funeral services will be held Saturday April 4, 2020 at Dalbert, Woodruff and Isenogle Funeral Home for the immediate family.Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Garden.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to . www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
