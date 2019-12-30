Resources
Dorothy Louise Sneed Carr

Dorothy Louise Sneed Carr Obituary
Dorothy Louise Sneed Carr

Western Hills - Dorothy Is survived by her 5 children, Steven (Kathy), Deborah Harrison, Linda Burke (Donald), Patrick (Mary), and Elizabeth Schubert. Grandmother to 13 grandchildren and Great Grandmother to 10 great grandchildren. Dorothy passed away on December 23. Dorothy was born in Hayseville, North Carolina to John and Madilyn Sneed May 26, 1930. Moving to Cincinnati early in her life and living here until her death. A private service and internment were held. Arrangements handled by Fares J Radel Funeral Home and Crematory Newport KY. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in remembrance of Dorothy to Hospice Care at Western Hills Retirement Village.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
