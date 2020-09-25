1/1
Dorothy Louise Weber
Cincinnati - DOROTHY LOUISE WEBER (nee Booth) passed away peacefully on 9/22/2020. She was born in Kentucky, grew up in Cincinnati's East End, started her Family in Norwood and lived in Westwood since 1963. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Frank Weber and her parents Robert and Helen Booth, her sister, Lena and brother, Robert (Buddy). She was a beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother and leaves behind her sons, Larry and Terry; her Grandson Paul (Jen) and Granddaughter Lisa (Jason); Great Grandchildren Bronwyn and Rowan and loving niece Mary Ann Grosser (Chuck, deceased) and Nephew John Brunett (Judy). Dorothy (Dot or Dotty to many) will be remembered as a loving caretaker who always put others first. She retired from Western & Southern Insurance in 1994. Our hearts break as we say farewell, but we know she is not hurting and is at peace. We are thankful for the many doctors, nurses (especially Nurse Judy), therapists and others who cared so lovingly for her; as well as many other relatives and friends. A visitation will take place on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 6pm-8pm at Spring Grove Funeral Home. A public graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10am at St. Joseph New Cemetery in Cincinnati, OH. If you would care to make a donation in her memory, please consider the Weber Family Scholarship Fund. Checks are made payable to ACT-Cincinnati (Weber Scholarship on memo line) and sent to Amelia Burke, 4175 Janward Dr., Cincinnati OH 45211-3405.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
