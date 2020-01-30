Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of The Rosary
17 Farragut Rd
Greenhills, OH
Dorothy M. Bello Obituary
Dorothy M. Bello

Sharonville - "Peg".(nee Duff). Age 92. Passed away on Jan. 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Bello and the late George Johnson. Devoted mother of Ed (Genie), Elaine (John), Laurie (Jenny), Amy (Wally), and Mandy (Lisa). Grandmother of Jennifer (Brian), Andy (Kelly), Francisca, Emily (Paige) and Colin. Great grandmother of 7. Great-great grandmother of 1. Sister of Jane Miliotis. Visitation will be at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 from 5-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady of The Rosary, 17 Farragut Rd., Greenhills, OH 45218 on Tuesday, Feb.4, 2020 at 11am. Memorials may be made to , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020
