Dorothy M. Kemp
Springfield Twp. - Dorothy M. "Dottie" Kemp (nee Miller), beloved wife of the late John Paul "Jack" Kemp. Devoted mother of James (Sheila) Kemp and Jacqueline (Matthew) Lawson. Loving grandmother of Rebecca (Sam) White, Julie (Greg Downs) Kemp, Elizabeth (Matt) Lankford, and great grandmother to be of Richard Dean. Dear sister of Ruth (Jack) Cappel. Sister-in-law of Ilene Kemp. Preceded in death by her parents Peter and Hilda Miller and several siblings. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd on Thursday (July 16) from 10:30am-11:30am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann Church at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd. Social distancing is strongly encouraged and the wearing of face masks is highly recommended. Special condolences may be expressed at www.frederickfh.com