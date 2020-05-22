Dorothy M. Simmons
Cincinnati - Dorothy M. Simmons, 95, passed away on May 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles E. Simmons. Loving mother of John, David (Pamela), Carol Simmons, and Margaret (Richard) Dix. Dear grandmother of Travis (Tammy), Eric (Bri), Jessica (Rusty) Holmes, Megan (Clark) Lanzendorf and Brian (June) Dix and great grandmother of Aubrey, Logan, Kenzie, Ella, Clark and Raylan. She was also a member of the Evendale Community Church. Graveside service will be Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 1 PM at Crown Hill Memorial Park, 11825 Pippin Rd, Cincinnati, 45231. In lieu of flowers family suggests contributions to Hospice of Cincinnati or Matthew 25. Vorhisandryan.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 22 to May 24, 2020.