Dorothy M. Simmons
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. Simmons

Cincinnati - Dorothy M. Simmons, 95, passed away on May 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles E. Simmons. Loving mother of John, David (Pamela), Carol Simmons, and Margaret (Richard) Dix. Dear grandmother of Travis (Tammy), Eric (Bri), Jessica (Rusty) Holmes, Megan (Clark) Lanzendorf and Brian (June) Dix and great grandmother of Aubrey, Logan, Kenzie, Ella, Clark and Raylan. She was also a member of the Evendale Community Church. Graveside service will be Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 1 PM at Crown Hill Memorial Park, 11825 Pippin Rd, Cincinnati, 45231. In lieu of flowers family suggests contributions to Hospice of Cincinnati or Matthew 25. Vorhisandryan.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Crown Hill Memorial Park
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved