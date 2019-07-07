Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave.
Fort Thomas, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
Cold Spring, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Kappesser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Mae Kappesser


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Dorothy Mae Kappesser Obituary
Dorothy Mae Kappesser

Fort Thomas - Dorothy Mae (nee Walz) Kappesser, 94 of Fort Thomas, Kentucky passed away on July 4, 2019 at Carmel Manor Nursing Home, Fort Thomas, KY. Dorothy was born October 1, 1924 in Newport, KY to Howard Walz and Lauretta Edgerton Walz. Mrs. Kappesser was a graduate of Dayton High School where she was a cheerleader. She attended St. Thomas and Holy Spirit Churches. In her younger years she worked for Western Southern and played softball for them. She also worked for the IRS. Dorothy never forgot a Birthday or Anniversary and would send cards to her nieces, nephews and family. She enjoyed watching sports and being with her family and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Husband, Charles Henry Kappesser, and her sisters Lauretta Decamp and Ruth Smith. Dorothy is survived by her Daughter, Linda (Paul) Gabis, Sons, Steven (Shelley) Kappesser, Dave (Mary L.) Kappesser, Rick (Jenny) Kappesser, Bill (Kim) Kappesser, Randy (Lisa) Kappesser, and John (Patty) Kappesser. Also survived by 18 Grandchildren and 19 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Friday, July 12, 2019, at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, Kentucky, with Rev. Robert J. Henderson and Rev. Gerald Reinersman, concelebrants. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky. Special condolences and memories can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 7 to July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now