Dorothy Mae Kappesser
Fort Thomas - Dorothy Mae (nee Walz) Kappesser, 94 of Fort Thomas, Kentucky passed away on July 4, 2019 at Carmel Manor Nursing Home, Fort Thomas, KY. Dorothy was born October 1, 1924 in Newport, KY to Howard Walz and Lauretta Edgerton Walz. Mrs. Kappesser was a graduate of Dayton High School where she was a cheerleader. She attended St. Thomas and Holy Spirit Churches. In her younger years she worked for Western Southern and played softball for them. She also worked for the IRS. Dorothy never forgot a Birthday or Anniversary and would send cards to her nieces, nephews and family. She enjoyed watching sports and being with her family and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Husband, Charles Henry Kappesser, and her sisters Lauretta Decamp and Ruth Smith. Dorothy is survived by her Daughter, Linda (Paul) Gabis, Sons, Steven (Shelley) Kappesser, Dave (Mary L.) Kappesser, Rick (Jenny) Kappesser, Bill (Kim) Kappesser, Randy (Lisa) Kappesser, and John (Patty) Kappesser. Also survived by 18 Grandchildren and 19 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Friday, July 12, 2019, at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, Kentucky, with Rev. Robert J. Henderson and Rev. Gerald Reinersman, concelebrants. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky. Special condolences and memories can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 7 to July 8, 2019