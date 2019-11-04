|
|
Dorothy Mae Powell
Green Township - POWELL
Dorothy Mae (nee Trester); Beloved wife of Joseph Powell Sr.; Devoted mother of Jim (Lee) Powell, Danny (Toni) Powell, Joseph Powell Jr., Jerry (Brenda) Powell and the late David Powell; Dear grandmother of Carrie, Adam, Samantha, Scott, Nicole, Searra, Forrest, Lindsay, Chelsea, Mitchell, China, Amanda, Stephen and Zachary; Great grandmother of 17 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; Passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at the age of 89; Resident of Green Twp.; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon with burial in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY; Donations may be sent to ; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019