1/1
Dorothy Mae (Dempsey) Schmidt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Mae Schmidt (nee Dempsey)

Cold Spring - Dorothy Mae Schmidt (nee Dempsey), age 91, of Cold Spring, KY passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, July 6, 2020. Dorothy was born in Dayton, KY on November 24, 1928 to parents, Thomas and Myrtle (nee Guthrie) Dempsey. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Cold Spring, KY. Dorothy is survived by her husband of 72 years, Louis J. Schmidt; children: Dave Schmidt, Dale Schmidt (Victoria) and Kathy Morgan-Wadsworth (Mark); eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Friday, July 10th from 4PM to 8PM at Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St, Alexandria, KY 41001. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, July 11th at 10AM at First Baptist Church, 4410 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Burial will follow in Alexandria Cemetery. The family requests that masks be worn and encourages everyone to abide by social distancing standards. Memorial Donations are suggested to: St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online Condolences can be expressed at alexandriafh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved